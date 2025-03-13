Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2025 (WAM) – Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of M42 group, has made significant contributions to the development of complex care in the region over the last 10 years, setting new benchmarks and strengthening the emirate's position as a global medical leader.

During its 10-year journey, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has treated more than 6.8 million patients and delivered over 175,000 surgical procedures. In 2024 alone, the hospital received more than 1 million patients and performed more than 26,000 surgical procedures.

Since opening in 2015, the hospital has been mandated to deliver world-class complex care for Abu Dhabi and the region. Since then, it has performed over 800 life-changing transplants, 550 transcatheter valve replacements and over 6,400 neurosurgeries and has introduced hundreds of groundbreaking medical innovations that have transformed healthcare in the region.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was established with a mission to provide highly specialised and skilled critical care locally, reducing the need for patients in the UAE to travel abroad for complex treatments.

Over the last 10 years, it has evolved into a destination for medical excellence, pioneering innovation across multiple specialities, including transplant, cardiovascular and thoracic care, oncology, ophthalmology and neurology. With eight specialised institutes and a team of over 5,700 caregivers representing more than 80 nationalities, the hospital remains at the forefront of medical advancement. While catering to patients in the UAE, it now also serves those seeking complex care from abroad.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "In Abu Dhabi, we believe that the health of our population is one of our greatest assets. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi plays a pivotal role in supporting our vision to create a world-class intelligent health system. The hospital is redefining the standards of complex care, attracting international physicians and patients, and setting new benchmarks in medical excellence across personalised and precision medicine, organ and tissue transplantation, cardiac care, and cancer treatments."

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, "The success of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi over the past decade is a testament to the UAE's visionary leadership and commitment to partnerships. What began as a bold vision rooted in foresight and wisdom has transformed into reality, acting as a lifeline for the people of the UAE, the region and the world. Made possible through collaborations with government entities, global medical institutions and the broader healthcare community."

Tom Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President, commented, "In addition to caring for patients, we are educating the next generation of Cleveland Clinic caregivers through multiple educational and residency programmes, and our research activity in the region is surpassing all expectations."

Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, "Looking ahead, the next 10 years promise even greater advancements. From the start, our mission was to deliver the most advanced and complex care to patients across the UAE and the region. Today, we stand as a beacon of excellence, driven by our unwavering commitment to patient-centred care, research and innovation. With an agile ecosystem, forward-thinking regulator and visionary leadership, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is poised to shape the future of healthcare."

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has consistently led the way in innovative treatments and medical firsts, making significant progress in transplantations, being designated as a Centre of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery and Stroke by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the launch of the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre and advancement of cancer care, as well as pioneering advancements in neurological treatment.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is home to the UAE's first multi-organ transplant centre, having performed over 800 life-changing transplants. The hospital pioneered robotic donor and recipient kidney transplants and delivered the UAE's first robotic bilateral kidney transplant from a deceased donor and first combined heart and lung transplant, advancing organ transplantation in the region.

The hospital has performed over 6,500 cardiac surgeries, including more than 550 transcatheter valve replacements and almost 2,000 coronary artery bypass surgeries (CABGS), setting new standards in heart care.

The hospital has been designated as the Centre of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, reflecting its leadership in cardiovascular innovation. The hospital has pioneered advanced heart and thoracic procedures, including the first minimally invasive mitral valve repair in the UAE and groundbreaking robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries, and in 2023 it has introduced lung transplants to the nation, further cementing its role as a regional leader in heart and thoracic care.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center, the region's most advanced standalone cancer facility, is redefining oncology care through cutting-edge treatments and multidisciplinary approaches. Since its inauguration in 2023, the center has recorded over 55,000 oncology clinic visits, and performed over 14,000 radiation treatments, over 22,000 chemotherapy infusions, and 14,000 imaging studies. The hospital has introduced the UAE's first fully robotic mastectomy and has been at the forefront of precision oncology, offering advanced genomic testing and personalised treatment plans. It is also home to the country's only AI-assisted adaptive radiation oncology, enhancing treatment precision and patient outcomes. In addition to clinical excellence, the centre is an active research hub, with three clinical trials currently open. With expertise across multiple cancer subspecialties, including blood, breast, and gastrointestinal cancers, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to elevate cancer care in the region.

With over 6,400 neurosurgeries performed, including 100 deep brain simulation (DPS) for the treatment of movement disorders, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has established itself as a regional leader in advanced neurosurgical care. Recognised for its expertise, the hospital has been designated as a Center of Excellence for Stroke by DoH. In 2019, it performed the UAE's first deep brain stimulation procedure for Parkinson's disease, further solidifying its expertise in neurosurgical care. The hospital also provides advanced treatments for epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and cerebrovascular diseases, utilising cutting-edge imaging, AI-driven diagnostics, and minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques to enhance patient outcomes.

As part of its commitment to advancing medical science, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has embraced AI and robotic-assisted surgeries, performing over 1,100 robotic surgeries. The hospital has also been at the forefront of clinical research, with 229 active studies and a total of 600 research projects carried over the past decade. Its efforts have secured significant research grants and contributed to groundbreaking discoveries in precision medicine and artificial intelligence.

In alignment with Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has played a crucial role in strengthening the local healthcare ecosystem. The hospital offers 14 clinical placement programs, including clinical electives, internships, medical residencies, and observerships. To date, more than 2,100 trainees have completed these programs, and 2,000 clinical placements have been facilitated. Additionally, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the first UAE hospital accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and has provided educational opportunities for 90,000 healthcare professionals through Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs.

The hospital aims to further integrate AI, robotics, and precision medicine to enhance patient outcomes while fostering research, education, and the development of future Emirati healthcare leaders. Through continued advancements in transplantation, cardiovascular and thoracic care, cancer treatment, and neuroscience, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is dedicated to expanding access to world-class healthcare and reinforcing the UAE's leadership in medical excellence.