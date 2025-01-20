Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs first robotic bilateral kidney transplant from deceased donor

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has successfully performed the UAE’s first robotic bilateral kidney transplant from a deceased donor, marking a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare sector.

The groundbreaking procedure involved the simultaneous transplantation of two kidneys from a single deceased donor into a 78-year-old Emirati patient with end-stage renal disease.

The patient, who had been on hemodialysis for three years, required the bilateral approach as each donor kidney alone was insufficient to meet his metabolic needs. By transplanting both kidneys, the medical team optimised his renal function, critical for his recovery and long-term health.

This technique is particularly beneficial when donor kidneys are smaller or have reduced individual functionality, a condition sometimes observed in deceased organ donors.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, highlighted the significance of this achievement, “The successful execution of this robotic bilateral kidney transplant underscores our commitment to delivering world-class care and pushing the boundaries of medical excellence. This milestone is not only a significant achievement for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi but also a step forward for the region. Offering our patients access to the most advanced surgical techniques will undoubtedly improve their quality of life.”

The procedure set a new benchmark in transplant surgery, leveraging robotic-assisted technology to offer a minimally invasive option with reduced recovery time and enhanced outcomes. The patient, who had faced multiple complications during dialysis, is now showing significant signs of recovery.

Dr. Bashir Sankari, Institute Chair of Urology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, who led the procedure, emphasised the innovation’s impact: “This robotic bilateral kidney transplantation optimises renal function by transplanting two kidneys simultaneously. It represents a critical advancement for patients with compromised organ function, providing greater longevity and improved outcomes. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we continually strive to enhance patient outcomes through multidisciplinary expertise and cutting-edge technology.

”

Dr. Mohamed Eltemamy, lead robotic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, added, “Robotic bilateral kidney transplantation is a significant advancement, expanding the donor pool and reducing waiting times. The robotic technique enhances precision, providing magnified 3D high-definition vision and flexibility to perform the procedure through a single small incision. This approach results in quicker recovery, reduced risks, and better overall outcomes.”

Robotic-assisted surgery offers unparalleled accuracy, allowing the team to position kidneys and connect blood vessels and the urinary tract with minimal invasiveness. The high-definition, 3D visualisation significantly reduces infection risk and postoperative complications, common in traditional procedures.

The patient, who also had secondary diabetes mellitus, was deemed a high-risk candidate for conventional open surgery. The robotic bilateral kidney transplant minimised the risks associated with more invasive approaches, enabling a quicker recovery. He was discharged just days after the surgery, far earlier than would have been possible with traditional methods.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s broader commitment to integrating robotic technology across various specialties, including urology, cardiac surgery, and oncology, has positioned the hospital as a regional leader in minimally invasive techniques.

Since the launch of its transplant programme in 2017, the hospital has performed over 700 transplants, including 310 kidney transplants. As the UAE’s first and only multi-organ transplant facility, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has achieved several pioneering milestones, such as performing the first simultaneous kidney transplant using a single robot and executing the first “triple kidney swap” as part of the Paired Kidney Donation Program.

The successful completion of the robotic bilateral kidney transplant reinforces Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global healthcare destination, offering patients life-saving procedures with cutting-edge technologies close to home.