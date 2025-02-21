Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has earned the prestigious recognition from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for its excellence in treating patients requiring cardiac catheterisation procedures.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) following a rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff's ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients in its state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation laboratory.

Percutaneous coronary intervention, commonly known as coronary angioplasty, is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

The hospital has also been recognised by the ACC as an International Centre of Excellence for its commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care.

This designation is awarded to international hospitals that consistently demonstrate excellence through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute (HVTI) continues to set new benchmarks in advanced cardiac care in the region. In 2024, HVTI performed 839 procedures, including 574 cardiac surgeries and 265 structural heart interventions.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, "This accreditation is a powerful testament to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's dedication to advancing healthcare excellence. It reflects our relentless drive to combine cutting-edge innovation, world-class expertise, and a patient-first philosophy to redefine the standards of care in the region."

Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management board, stated, "The hospital has proven to be a forward-thinking institution with goals to advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement. ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI."