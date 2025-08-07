Open Menu

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Receives Global Recognition For Nursing Excellence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has received two international honours for nursing excellence. Four of its acute care units were awarded the PRISM Award by the academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses, and its Intensive Care Unit received the renowned Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. These awards reflect the hospital’s continuous commitment to high-quality care and advanced nursing practices that ensure the best outcomes for patients.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the first hospital in the UAE, and only the fourth outside the United States to receive the PRISM Award, setting a new benchmark for nursing excellence in the region. This milestone highlights not only the hospital’s clinical strength, but also the caliber of its nursing leadership, professional practice, and commitment to development, empowerment, and a collaborative environment where nurses can thrive.

The hospital’s Intensive Care Unit also received the Beacon Award for Excellence, a distinction that recognises hospital units that employ evidence-based practices to improve outcomes for patients and families. The Beacon Award reflects the high standards upheld by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s critical care team.

Recognising the vital role nurses play within the healthcare system, Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasised: “Nurses are the backbone of quality healthcare. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, our nurses combine compassion with clinical expertise and the latest innovations to deliver care that truly changes lives. Their dedication to improving outcomes and elevating the patient’s experience is what sets our care apart. These awards are not just acknowledgments, they reflect the trust our patients place in us every day, and the continuous drive of our nursing team to raise the bar in healthcare delivery.”

Beth Govero, Chief Nursing Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “These distinguished international recognitions stand as a testament to the expertise, perseverance, and passion of our nursing team. Nurses form the cornerstone of effective healthcare delivery, and their relentless pursuit of quality ensures exceptional care for every patient. These recognitions celebrate not only their hard work but also our collective efforts to create a supportive environment where nurses are empowered to lead, innovate, and continually advance patient care here in the UAE and beyond.”

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Lead Cleveland United States August From Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

16 seconds ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to pa ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..

57 seconds ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recogni ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence

1 minute ago
 Arada awards AED618 million construction contract ..

Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..

16 minutes ago
 Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Lea ..

Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..

16 minutes ago
 Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Inves ..

Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..

16 minutes ago
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Ba ..

FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Grou ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group

31 minutes ago
 Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygit ..

Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines

31 minutes ago
 Space42 delivered resilient performance with net p ..

Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Famil ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East