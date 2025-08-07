Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has received two international honours for nursing excellence. Four of its acute care units were awarded the PRISM Award by the academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses, and its Intensive Care Unit received the renowned Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. These awards reflect the hospital’s continuous commitment to high-quality care and advanced nursing practices that ensure the best outcomes for patients.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the first hospital in the UAE, and only the fourth outside the United States to receive the PRISM Award, setting a new benchmark for nursing excellence in the region. This milestone highlights not only the hospital’s clinical strength, but also the caliber of its nursing leadership, professional practice, and commitment to development, empowerment, and a collaborative environment where nurses can thrive.

The hospital’s Intensive Care Unit also received the Beacon Award for Excellence, a distinction that recognises hospital units that employ evidence-based practices to improve outcomes for patients and families. The Beacon Award reflects the high standards upheld by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s critical care team.

Recognising the vital role nurses play within the healthcare system, Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasised: “Nurses are the backbone of quality healthcare. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, our nurses combine compassion with clinical expertise and the latest innovations to deliver care that truly changes lives. Their dedication to improving outcomes and elevating the patient’s experience is what sets our care apart. These awards are not just acknowledgments, they reflect the trust our patients place in us every day, and the continuous drive of our nursing team to raise the bar in healthcare delivery.”

Beth Govero, Chief Nursing Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “These distinguished international recognitions stand as a testament to the expertise, perseverance, and passion of our nursing team. Nurses form the cornerstone of effective healthcare delivery, and their relentless pursuit of quality ensures exceptional care for every patient. These recognitions celebrate not only their hard work but also our collective efforts to create a supportive environment where nurses are empowered to lead, innovate, and continually advance patient care here in the UAE and beyond.”

