UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Resumes In-person Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:15 AM

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi resumes in-person services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has resumed all services and patients can book in-person or virtual appointments with their doctors in the evenings until 8:00pm for the most in-demand clinics, including Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Primary Care, Neurology, Physical Therapy and Pulmonary Medicine.

The Emergency Department continues to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the hospital said in a statement.

The Mubadala hospital is also offering evening timings and "Virtual Visits" for outpatient appointments to enable patients who do not require a physical examination to see their doctor via videoconference.

"We want to offer patients the flexibility and convenience of seeing their doctor at a time that suits their schedule.

Our aim is to provide the healthcare that people need, when they need it. This year, we are encouraging people to take advantage of virtual services," said Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, Chief Medical Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Virtual Visits can be booked on the ‘Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Health Portal’ app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

As part of a full package of safety processes, temperature checks with infrared cameras are in place at all entrances and physical distancing measures are being enforced across the hospital.

Patients, visitors and caregivers are also required to wear masks in all public areas, the hospital added.

Related Topics

Google Abu Dhabi Doctor Cleveland All

Recent Stories

Indian Athlete Gomathi Marimauthu banned for four ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Defense Minister ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.