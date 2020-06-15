Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi resumes in-person services

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has resumed all services and patients can book in-person or virtual appointments with their doctors in the evenings until 8:00pm for the most in-demand clinics, including Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Primary Care, Neurology, Physical Therapy and Pulmonary Medicine.

The Emergency Department continues to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the hospital said in a statement.

The Mubadala hospital is also offering evening timings and "Virtual Visits" for outpatient appointments to enable patients who do not require a physical examination to see their doctor via videoconference.

"We want to offer patients the flexibility and convenience of seeing their doctor at a time that suits their schedule.

Our aim is to provide the healthcare that people need, when they need it. This year, we are encouraging people to take advantage of virtual services," said Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, Chief Medical Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Virtual Visits can be booked on the ‘Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Health Portal’ app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

As part of a full package of safety processes, temperature checks with infrared cameras are in place at all entrances and physical distancing measures are being enforced across the hospital.

Patients, visitors and caregivers are also required to wear masks in all public areas, the hospital added.