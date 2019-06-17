UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Scores Major Win In Fight Against Drug Resistant Infections

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi scores major win in fight against drug resistant infections

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is playing a key role in the fight against drug resistant infections, thanks to its antimicrobial stewardship programme that has led to a reduction in antibiotic use, healthcare costs and hospital acquired infections.

The rise of drug-resistant infections has led to concern that hospitals could be less able to treat infections in the future, making minor illnesses more serious and increasing the risks associated with surgery.

In a recent report from the United Nations, the overuse of certain medications in the treatment of humans, animals and plants means that a new generation of drug-resistant diseases could kill as many as 10 million people a year by 2050.

"Antimicrobial resistance is one of the key healthcare challenges of our time. Unless we are able to slow the development of antimicrobial resistance, common infections and minor injuries that have been effectively treated for decades may once again become much more serious," says Rania El-Lababidi, Co-Director of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s antimicrobial stewardship programme.

Drug resistant infections develop when microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, evolve to live and even thrive, despite the presence of drugs intended to kill them. This has led to some antibiotics becoming less effective than when they were first introduced as well as the rise of infections that cannot be treated with traditional antibiotics.

"Drug resistant infections mean three things: greater risk for patients, longer hospital stays and increased healthcare costs. Since the antimicrobial stewardship programme’s inception, we have made tremendous progress in reducing the amount of antibiotics we use, while improving outcomes for our patients," continues El-Lababidi.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has operated an antimicrobial stewardship programme since opening its doors to patients in 2015. results published in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Journal show that, despite growing numbers of patients being treated at the hospital, the overall usage of antimicrobial medications has decreased.

Through the antimicrobial stewardship programme, the team develop strategies to optimise antimicrobial usage across the hospital and encourage caregivers to consider the long-term impact of specific therapies.

The hospital also operates a two-week clinical training programme that provides healthcare professionals from across the UAE with the knowledge, tools and experience they need to establish similar programmes in their home facilities. The course allows Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to share its best practices with the wider medical community, supporting the continued development of the UAE’s healthcare sector and improving patient care.

Related Topics

United Nations Drugs UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Cleveland May 2015 From Share Best Million

Recent Stories

Dubai DED issues 2,599 new licences in May

56 seconds ago

UAE Naval Forces Commander meets Japanese Chief of ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Land Forces Deputy Commander receives Japanese ..

16 minutes ago

Masood praises Dargah Nairian Sharif for spreading ..

16 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler chairs annual meetings of UAQ Government

16 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Get by June 25 Offers on Unio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.