Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:45 PM

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to offer evening doctor appointments during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi announced it will operate evening clinics outside the traditional work hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This is ensure that patients can see their doctors at the time that is most convenient for them, the Clinic said in a statement today.

From the first day of Ramadan, patients will be able to book appointments from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am in the evening clinics for the most in-demand services including Primary Care, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Allergy, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Urology, ENT, Podiatry and Pain Management.

Daytime clinics will be open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for appointments.

The Emergency Department will continue to operate around the clock.

Patients can also make appointments for the daytime and evening clinics through the Virtual Visits service, which enables patients who do not require a physical examination to see their doctor via videoconference.

"During Ramadan, many people are more comfortable booking appointments in the evening because it works with their changed routines. We are providing evening clinics for some of the most in-demand services so that patients with chronic conditions in particular can receive the support they need," said Dr. Jorge A. Guzman, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

