Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Unveils New Technologies To Support Cancer Patients
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has introduced a series of new technologies and initiatives aimed at enhancing cancer patient care, as part of its participation in Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Stephen R. Grobmyer, Institute Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi - Fatima bint Mubarak Centre, said that while the hospital is showcasing the latest cancer treatments, the main focus is on supportive care, especially during the most challenging phases of treatment.
“Our goal is not only to provide medical care, but to deliver a holistic, human-centred experience that respects patients’ needs and supports them throughout their health journey,” he said.
As part of this approach, the hospital launched an innovative programme using the BioButton wearable device, now in use with cancer patients at the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre.
The technology enables remote monitoring after patients are discharged, helping detect symptoms and complications early and allowing for timely intervention. This, Grobmyer said, improves patient safety and comfort during recovery.
The hospital also introduced solutions to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy, one of the most pressing challenges faced by patients. These include a scientifically validated cooling cap worn during chemotherapy to significantly reduce hair loss—a side effect that often has psychological impacts.
In addition, a hand-cooling system is being used with certain treatments to help prevent nerve damage and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy.
