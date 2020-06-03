Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi welcomes US medical team to share best practices for COVID-19 treatment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the Mubadala network of healthcare assets, is joining hands with the US-based Cleveland Clinic to share expertise and best practices around treating COVID-19 patients, as part of a global knowledge exchange.

A team of 40 frontline medical staff from the US, including nurses, physicians, and allied health professionals, has arrived in Abu Dhabi to spend six weeks with the multidisciplinary team at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the hospital announced in a statement on Wednesday.

While providing care for the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients, the caregivers will also share some of the key learnings from managing the disease in the USA, as well as receiving updates on the remarkable progress in testing and treatment being made in the UAE.

"This international health crisis requires a collaborative effort to share best practice and find the most effective treatments for COVID-19 patients.

We are proud to be working with experts in the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, SEHA and Mubadala in treating the disease in the UAE and we are grateful to be able to share some key learnings with colleagues from the global Cleveland Clinic network," said Dr. Rakesh Suri, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been designated as a tier three hospital by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, to care for patients with the most severe symptoms.

Herb Wiedemann, Chief of Staff at Cleveland Clinic in the US, said, "I want to thank these remarkable physicians, who are willing to cross oceans to assist people. By working together, hospitals around the world will be able to better understand this disease and the most effective ways to treat it. We are grateful to the authorities and people of Abu Dhabi for their warm welcome and willingness to share their insights with us."