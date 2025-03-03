‘Cleveland Clinic’ Saves Vision For Patient With Rare Invasive Fungal Sinusitis
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, successfully saved a 57-year-old woman’s eye from a rare and invasive fungal sinusitis through an extensive skull base surgery, preventing the need for orbital exenteration (eye removal).
The patient had previously undergone bilateral sinus surgery at a different hospital, which led to post-operative maxillary sinusitis - a condition where the sinuses behind the cheeks became infected or inflamed after the procedure.
She was later admitted to the Emergency Department of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi with severe right-sided facial pain and swelling. Despite initial treatment with antibiotics and steroids, her condition deteriorated, leading to nasal congestion, changes in her sense of smell, and debilitating headaches.
Further investigation, including an MRI, revealed mucosal thickening and a breakthrough in the thin bone separating her sinuses and orbital cavity, which caused the infection to get dangerously close to her eye and potentially spread further.
Dr. Mahdi Shkoukani, Department Chair for Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery in the Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “This was one of the rarest cases of sinusitis we encountered in recent years. Despite the patient being healthy and having a functioning immune system, the patient’s fungal infection had progressed to a point where it posed a serious threat to her eye and brain if left untreated.”
The patient commented, “I never imagined something like a sinus infection could become so dangerous, and I hope my story encourages others to seek help early if they have persistent symptoms.”
