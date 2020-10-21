UrduPoint.com
Climate Change And Biodiversity: Italy Plays A Leading Role At The Digital Dubai EXPO Event

Wed 21st October 2020

Climate change and biodiversity: Italy plays a leading role at the digital Dubai EXPO event

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Following the success of the Space Week at the beginning of October, Italy leads the field again at a global digital event organised by the Dubai 2020 Expo: it is called the "Climate and Biodiversity Week" which began on Monday, 19 October, and it focuses on the preservation of biodiversity and climate change as well as the considerable repercussions this has on our everyday life.

The digital event (which is also viewable on Expo 2020 Dubai’s YouTube channel) brings together experts from all over the world and gives a preview of the initiatives which, in twelve months’ time, will be held in many of the over 190 national pavilions in the course of the thematic week at the Universal Exhibition set to begin on the first of October 2021.

Wednesday 21 October in the section that started at 1 p.m. Italian time, Italy will be taking part in the initiative with a space packed with original content: Paolo Galli, full professor of Ecology at the Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Milano-Bicocca, and Director of the MaRHE Center, will look at the international cooperation working to protect the coral reef in the Maldives; Giorgio Saccoccia, President of the Italian Space Agency, ASI, will be presenting PRISMA, an innovative Italian-made satellite which can discern the chemical and physical composition of the earth's surface.

Other speakers include Giovanni Giuseppe Vendramin, Director of the Institute of Biosciences and Bio-resources, Italian National Research Council, CNR, who will be taking a closer look at essential molecular instruments for monitoring the way that trees in forests are facing climate change; and lo Riccaboni, President of the PRIMA Foundation, Fondazione PRIMA, who will analyse the challenges posed by climate change for the agrifood sector in Italy and all the countries bordering the Mediterranean.

