Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology expects weather over the coming five days to be humid and partly cloudy.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days:

-Wednesday: Weather: Humid over the coasts especially westwards- Fair to partly cloudy at times, some clouds will form east and southwards maybe convective by afternoon.Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust by daytime over the exposed areas, with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

-Thursday: Weather: Humid weather over the coasts by morning. Fair to partly cloudy at times, with rise in temperatures.Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 40 km/hr.Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

-Friday: Weather: Hot and Fair to partly cloudy at times, Clouds appear east and southward, maybe convective by afternoon.Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

-Saturday: Weather: Fair to partly cloudy at times – with a chance of convective clouds east & northward, extending over some internal areas by afternoon, associated with some rainfall. Wind: Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds in general, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds activity, causing some blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 22 – 32, reaching 45 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

-Sunday: Weather: Humid by morning over the coasts with a probability of mist formation - Fair to partly cloudy at times, Clouds appear eastward, maybe convective by afternoon- Temperatures tend to decrease especially westwards. Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times especially westwards, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 20 – 32 reaching 42 km/hr. Sea: Moderate, becoming rough westwards in the Arabian Gulf and Slight to moderate in Oman Sea.