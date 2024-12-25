Cloudy Skies; Potential Rain Forecast For Tomorrow
December 25, 2024
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a weather forecast predicting partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of rain in some eastern and northern areas tomorrow.
Residents can also expect humid conditions overnight and early Friday morning, with a possibility of fog or light fog in some inland regions.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to north-easterly to northerly (10-25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h). Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight, with high tides expected at 9:46 a.m.and 11:43 p.m, and low tides at 5:17 p.m. and 2:47 a.m..
Oman Sea will also be slight, with high tides at 8:08 p.m. and 5:55 a.m., and low tides at 12:51 p.m. and 1:10 a.m.
