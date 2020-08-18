CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record titles

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the new sports and leisure attraction on Yas Island, is awarded with two Guinness World Records titles for the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel at 10 metre in diameter and 54.6 metre high, and the world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall reaching 42.16 metre.

Launched on 29th November, 2019, CLYMB Abu Dhabi provides guests with experience, taking them to record-breaking heights. The two attractions are suitable for visitors of all ages and skills, with highly trained instructors taking visitors through safety tips and techniques before introducing flying and climbing techniques.

General Manager of CLYMB Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks, Bianca Sammut, commented, "We are delighted that our adrenaline-fuelled attractions have been awarded two Guinness World Record titles.

As the title holders of the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel and world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall, we are able to provide customers with two unique, record-breaking experiences, unlike any they have witnessed before. This recognition consolidates our position as a global attraction and we look forward to allowing our visitors to reach new heights."

CLYMB Abu Dhabi has implemented safety measures throughout the facilities including mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity of 30 percent is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all facilities and outlets, modified capacity in the facilities and modified dining and shopping experiences.