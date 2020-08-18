UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CLYMB Abu Dhabi Breaks Two Guinness World Record Titles

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:15 PM

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record titles

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the new sports and leisure attraction on Yas Island, is awarded with two Guinness World Records titles for the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel at 10 metre in diameter and 54.6 metre high, and the world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall reaching 42.16 metre.

Launched on 29th November, 2019, CLYMB Abu Dhabi provides guests with experience, taking them to record-breaking heights. The two attractions are suitable for visitors of all ages and skills, with highly trained instructors taking visitors through safety tips and techniques before introducing flying and climbing techniques.

General Manager of CLYMB Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks, Bianca Sammut, commented, "We are delighted that our adrenaline-fuelled attractions have been awarded two Guinness World Record titles.

As the title holders of the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel and world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall, we are able to provide customers with two unique, record-breaking experiences, unlike any they have witnessed before. This recognition consolidates our position as a global attraction and we look forward to allowing our visitors to reach new heights."

CLYMB Abu Dhabi has implemented safety measures throughout the facilities including mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity of 30 percent is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all facilities and outlets, modified capacity in the facilities and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Related Topics

World Sports Abu Dhabi November 2019 All

Recent Stories

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

32 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

47 minutes ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

2 hours ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.