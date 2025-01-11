Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) A gas explosion caused a coal mine to collapse in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing at least four miners, authorities said, as officials launched a search operation to rescue eight other missing workers.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the trapped miners are at a depth of about 4,300 feet, while the recovered bodies were found at a depth of 3,000 feet.