Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launched by Houthi terrorist militias

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) RIYADH, 6th July 2019 (WAM) - The spokesman of the coalition forces, "Coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen," Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Saturday the coalition forces managed to intercept and down drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Sanaa province towards the kingdom's territories.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, al-Maliki denied claims by the Houthi militias through their media that their attacks hit their targets accurately, while in fact, they were destroyed in the air by the systems of the coalition forces.

Colonel al-Maliki said that the desperate and continuous attempts by the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian assets will be constantly confronted by foiling them and neutralizing their hostile capabilities in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.