UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Air Forces Intercept, Down Drone Launched By Houthi Terrorist Militias

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launched by Houthi terrorist militias

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) RIYADH, 6th July 2019 (WAM) - The spokesman of the coalition forces, "Coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen," Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Saturday the coalition forces managed to intercept and down drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Sanaa province towards the kingdom's territories.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, al-Maliki denied claims by the Houthi militias through their media that their attacks hit their targets accurately, while in fact, they were destroyed in the air by the systems of the coalition forces.

Colonel al-Maliki said that the desperate and continuous attempts by the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian assets will be constantly confronted by foiling them and neutralizing their hostile capabilities in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

Related Topics

Yemen Riyadh Saudi Sanaa July 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

31 minutes ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

1 hour ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

1 hour ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

1 hour ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam's latest judiciary sullying narrative damag ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.