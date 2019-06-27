UrduPoint.com
Coalition Air Forces Intercept, Down Houthi-launched Drone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched drone

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) RIYADH, 26th June 2019 (WAM) - The spokesman for the coalition forces, "Coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen," Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that, at 10:20 pm today, the Coalition Air Forces managed to intercept and downed a drone in Yemeni airspace after it was launched by the Houthi terrorist militia from the north of Sana'a towards the Kingdom.

Colonel al-Maliki was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that the Houthi terrorist criminal tool continues to launch drones to carry out hostile and terrorist acts by targeting civilians and civilian installations, and that none of their targets have been achieved.

"They have been destroyed and shot down. We affirm the continued implementation of deterrent measures against these terrorist militias and the neutralisation of Houthi capabilities with all rigor and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules," he said.

