Coalition air raids kill three Daesh militants in northern Iraq

IRBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) Global coalition air raids have killed three Daesh militants in northern Iraq, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

A statement by the Iraqi military said the aerial offensive in an area in Kirkuk also managed to completely destroy the militants' hideout.

The raid, carried in coordination with the Iraqi air force, was aimed at clearing out areas within the Salahiddin, Nineveh and Anbar provinces and between the borders with Syria.

In spite of announcing victory over the group in late 2017, Iraqi military operations are ongoing against Daesh fugitive members, who have fled to the outskirts of some cities.