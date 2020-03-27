Coalition destroys drones launched by Houhtis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) RIYADH, 27th March 2020 (WAM) - The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the Houthi militias in the direction of Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the Coalition's Spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki as saying, "This morning, Coalition forces were able to intercept and destroy UAVs launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward civilian objects in Abha and Khamis Mushait."