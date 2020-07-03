Coalition destroys four Houthi drones launched towards Kingdom

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2020) RIYADH, 3rd June 2020 (WAM) - The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed four explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said on Friday.

"Joint Coalition Forces intercepted and destroyed this morning (4) bomb-laden UAVs launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom, (3) of which were dealt with in Yemeni airspace," Al-Maliki said.

Al Maliki also stated, the coalition’s forces have proved highly efficient when "confronting and thwarting" Houthis’ threats, as displayed by the interception and destruction of the explosive-laden UAVs on Friday.