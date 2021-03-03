UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Over Saudi Arabia's Southern Region

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Coalition destroys Houthi drone over Saudi Arabia's southern region

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed on Wednesday morning an explosive drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, the official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Wednesday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law."

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl first agai ..

8 minutes ago

Emirati twins with rare disorder receive life-savi ..

32 minutes ago

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

39 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

31 minutes ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

31 minutes ago

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethio ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.