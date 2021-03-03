RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed on Wednesday morning an explosive drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, the official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Wednesday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law."