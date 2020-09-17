UrduPoint.com
Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 09:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Riyadh, 17th September 2020 (WAM) - Coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed a drone carrying explosives launched by Iran-backed Houthis toward Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday, quoting the coalition spokesman, Col.

Turki Al-Maliki.

"Joint Coalition Forces intercepted and destroyed this evening a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait)," Al-Maliki said in an official statement.

More Stories From Middle East

