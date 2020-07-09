Coalition destroys two explosives-laden Houthi USVs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) RIYADH, 9th July 2020 (WAM) - The Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen destroyed two explosives-laden Unmanned Surface Vehicles, USVs, of the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia that were posing an imminent threat to international navigation, Saudi Gazette reported.

The Coalition’s official spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the two USVs were destroyed in an operation conducted in the early hours of the morning south of Saleef port, and the explosives-laden USVs were being readied to execute hostile actions in Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Southern Red Sea.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has conducted at (0320) this morning a targeting and destruction operation against two legitimate military targets of the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia, 6 km south of Saleef port.

"These targets posed an imminent threat to sea lines of communication, international trade and regional and international security.

"The destroyed targets were two bomb-laden USVs, 6 km south of Saleef port, 215 m offshore, prepared to imminently execute hostile and terrorist actions in Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Southern Red Sea.

"The operation is in line with the customary international humanitarian law, and all precautionary measures were taken to protect civilians," Al-Maliki said in his statement.

The terrorist Houthi militia uses Hodeida governorate as a ballistic missile and explosive-laden UAV and USV launch site, in addition to the indiscriminate deployment of naval mines in a blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and the provisions of the Stockholm Agreement, Al-Maliki added.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary measures and procedures to handle legitimate military targets such as these, in accordance with the customary international humanitarian law, and its support to the efforts of the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General to implement the Stockholm Agreement, end the coup and reach a sustainable, comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis," the Coalition spokesman stressed.