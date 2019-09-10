UrduPoint.com
Coalition Downs Saudi-bound Houthi Drone

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:45 PM

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) The Joint Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen yesterday evening intercepted and downed a drone launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia from Sana'a towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

The Spokesman for the Coalition, Colonel Turki Al Maliki, said the Command of the Joint Forces are taking all operational procedures and the best means to deal with these drones in order to protect civilians and civil facilities against these desperate offensives that contravene the rules of customary international human rights and humanitarian law.

"These repeated terrorist attacks reflect the state of despair harboured by the terrorist militias due to the heavy losses they are sustaining and prove the criminal nature of Iran's proxies and the menacing threat they are posing to international and regional security," he added.

Al Maliki re-affirmed continued implementation of all deterrent measures against the terrorist militia to neutralise and destroy their capabilities in accordance with the rules of customary international human rights and humanitarian law.

