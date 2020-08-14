UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Forces Destroy 2 Missiles, Drone Launched By Houthis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:15 AM

Coalition forces destroy 2 missiles, drone launched by Houthis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) RIYADH, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed on Thursday morning an explosive-laden drone and two ballistic missiles launched in the evening toward Khamis Mushayt by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia in a deliberate, systematic targeting of civilians and civilian areas.

The Coalition’s official spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, that the Coalition forces managed to avert the twin threat with a swift response.

He said: "The Joint Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed this morning a bomb-laden UAV launched to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushayt, and two ballistic missiles launched this evening by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia in a deliberate, systematic targeting of civilians and civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait).

"The Houthi militia continues to violate the international humanitarian law, and launch these failed terrorist attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.

"Such actions continue to threaten regional and international security and undermine all political efforts to end the coup and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to undertake all proportionate measures to tackle these hostile, terrorist acts in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law."

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Yemen Riyadh Saudi August 2020 All

Recent Stories

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

21 minutes ago

Masdar and EDF Renewables agree to partner in eigh ..

21 minutes ago

Austria welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Is ..

21 minutes ago

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel a welcome st ..

1 hour ago

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.