Coalition forces destroy 2 missiles, drone launched by Houthis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) RIYADH, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed on Thursday morning an explosive-laden drone and two ballistic missiles launched in the evening toward Khamis Mushayt by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia in a deliberate, systematic targeting of civilians and civilian areas.

The Coalition’s official spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, that the Coalition forces managed to avert the twin threat with a swift response.

He said: "The Joint Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed this morning a bomb-laden UAV launched to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushayt, and two ballistic missiles launched this evening by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia in a deliberate, systematic targeting of civilians and civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait).

"The Houthi militia continues to violate the international humanitarian law, and launch these failed terrorist attempts to target civilians and civilian areas.

"Such actions continue to threaten regional and international security and undermine all political efforts to end the coup and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to undertake all proportionate measures to tackle these hostile, terrorist acts in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law."