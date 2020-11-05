UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Forces Destroys Bomb-laden UAV Launched By Houthi Militia

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:15 PM

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched by Houthi militia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Interception, Destruction of Bomb-Laden UAV Launched by Terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki emphasised that the Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed on Thursday a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

7 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

37 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

24 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

25 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

56 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.