Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched by Houthi militia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Interception, Destruction of Bomb-Laden UAV Launched by Terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki emphasised that the Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed on Thursday a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.