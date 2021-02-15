UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy 2 Houthi-fired Drones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired drones

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) RIYADH, 14th February 2021 (WAM) - The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, on Sunday, intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Brig. Gen. Al-Malki said: "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this afternoon two bomb-laden UAVs launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the city of Khamis Mushait."

