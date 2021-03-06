UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy 2 Houthi-fired Drones Towards Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired drones towards Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Saturday morning intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden UAVs launched "systematically and deliberately" by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait and Jazan.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Spokesperson Col.

Turki Al Maliki as saying that these are the 7th and 8th bomb-laden UAVs that have been intercepted and destroyed during the past 24 hours.

Al Maliki added that the attempts by the Houthis to attack the Kingdom is "deliberate and systematic and constitute war crimes".

"The Joint Forces will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he concluded.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Yemen Saudi All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 March 2021

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

10 hours ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

10 hours ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

10 hours ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.