Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired drones towards Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Saturday morning intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden UAVs launched "systematically and deliberately" by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait and Jazan.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Spokesperson Col.

Turki Al Maliki as saying that these are the 7th and 8th bomb-laden UAVs that have been intercepted and destroyed during the past 24 hours.

Al Maliki added that the attempts by the Houthis to attack the Kingdom is "deliberate and systematic and constitute war crimes".

"The Joint Forces will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he concluded.