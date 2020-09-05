UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Bomb-laden UAV Launched By Houthi Militia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:45 AM

Coalition forces intercept, destroy bomb-laden UAV launched by Houthi Militia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) RIYADH, 5th September 2020 (WAM) - A statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki stated that the "Joint Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed last a bomb-laden UAV while in Yemeni airspace."

"The UAV was launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects."

