Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Houthi-launched Drone

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launched drone

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) RIYADH, 9th September 2020 (WAM) - The Joint Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden UAV launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

In a statement issued today, the Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki said: "Joint Coalition Forces intercepted and destroyed this morning a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region."

