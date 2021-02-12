Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-launched drone targeting Saudi Arabia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) RIYADH, NEW YORK, 12th February 2021 (WAM) - The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed three drones launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Coalition's Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki, said on Friday: "The Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia called on the UN Security Council to "shoulder its responsibility toward the Houthi militias, backed by Iran, to stop their threats to international peace and security, and to hold them accountable" for their violent activities.

In a written plea to the council, Al-Mouallimi, the permanent Saudi representative to the UN, also called on its members to strongly condemn acts of terrorism by the Houthis.

The letter highlighted the continuing attacks on the Kingdom launched by the militias from Yemen "in a flagrant violation of international law and relevant Security Council resolutions."

One recent example given was a Houthi strike on Feb. 11 that targeted Abha International Airport, in the Kingdom’s Asir region, during which a civilian aircraft was set on fire.

"Such an act of terrorism that targets civilian infrastructure and threatens innocent civilian travelers is a heinous war crime, and the Houthi militias must be held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian laws," Al-Mouallimi said in his letter.