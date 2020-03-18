UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Two Houthi-launched Exploding Boats

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) RIYADH, 17th March 2020 (WAM) - The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed two remotely controlled exploding boats launched by the terrorist Houthi militia from Hodeida Governorate in Yemen.

In a statement carried today by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Coalition's Spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malki said: "This morning, Tuesday 17 March 2020, Coalition Naval forces detected an attempt by the terrorist Houthi militia to conduct an imminent hostile, terrorist act in Southern Red Sea using two R/C exploding boats launched from Hodeida governorate."

The two boats, representing a threat to regional and international security as well as SLOCs and international trade in Southern Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb strait, were totaled and destroyed.

The terrorist Houthi militia is using Hodeida Governorate as a ballistic missile, UAV, remote controlled exploding boat launch hub and naval mine indiscriminate deployment in a blatant violation of the International Humanitarian Law and the Stockholm Agreement’s Hodeida Ceasefire.

The number of detected and destroyed R/C exploding boats has reached 46, Naval mines detected and destroyed has reached 153.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all strict, deterring measures against this terrorist militia to neutralise and eliminate such threats that threaten regional and international security," he added.

