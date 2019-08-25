Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bound Houthi drone

(@imziishan)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The Arab Coalition Forces on Sunday morning successfully intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from Sana'a towards civilian areas in Khamis Mushayt in Saudi Aabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki said that all drone operations attempted by the terrorist Houthi militias are doomed to fail and that the Coalition follows rules of engagement to prevent civilian casualties when responding to any threats.

Al Maliki said that those "repeated terrorist attempts confirm the criminality of Iran's proxies in the region," which he said "confirms the losses of its terrorist elements", and that their daily losses are causing a state of social and popular discontent towards them.

The Coalition is to implement deterrent measures against the militias in an effort to neutralise and destroy their capabilities in strict adherence with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, Al Maliki concluded.