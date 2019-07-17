Coalition Forces intercept, down three Houthi-launched drones

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) RIYADH, 16th July 2019 (WAM) - The spokesman of the coalition forces, "Coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen," Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Tuesday the coalition forces managed to intercept and down three drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Amran Province towards civilian facilities in the cities of Jazan and Abha in Saudi Arabia.

Colonel al-Maliki said that while the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations to Yemen is in Sana'a, attempts by the Houthi terrorist militia continues to target civilian airports in Abha, Jazan and Najran, as well as civilians and civilian facilities, proving its criminality and extremist thought against the Yemeni people and neighboring countries and its use of terrorist methods, as well as its continued threat to regional and international security.

He stressed that the command of the joint forces of the coalition will take all actions to strike the terrorist, hostile military structure of the Houthi militia, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.