Coalition Forces intercept, down two Houthi drones

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The joint forces of the Arab coalition in support of the legitimate government in Yemen on Sunday evening and Monday morning managed to intercept and shoot down two drones in Yemeni airspace launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from Sana'a towards the Kingdom, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki said that all drone operations attempted by the terrorist Houthi militias are doomed to fail and that the coalition follows rules of engagement to prevent civilian casualties when responding to any threats.

He added that those "repeated terrorist attempts reflect the despair of the terrorist militia and confirm the criminality of Iran's proxies and those who stand behind them in the region," and that their daily losses are causing a state of social and popular discontent towards them.

Al Maliki stressed the continuation of the coalition to implement deterrent measures against the militias in an effort to neutralise and destroy their capabilities in strict adherence with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.