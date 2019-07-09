Coalition Forces intercept Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Monday evening managed to intercept and down a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian installations

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Monday evening managed to intercept and down a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian installations.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted Colonel Turki Al Maliki, Official Spokesman for the Coalition, as saying that the Houthi terrorist criminal tool continues to launch drones to carry out hostile and terrorist acts by targeting civilians and civilian installations and that none of their targets have been achieved.

He affirmed the continued implementation of deterrent measures against these terrorist militias and the neutralisation of Houthi capabilities with all rigor and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.