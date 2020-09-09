UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Intercept Houthi Drone Targetting Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:45 AM

Coalition Forces intercept Houthi drone targetting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) The Arab Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone on Wednesday morning launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement today, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Forces destroyed the drone which was launched to "systematically and deliberately" target civilians and civilian areas in the Kingdom's Southern Region, added SPA.

