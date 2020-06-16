UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Intercept Multiple Saudi-bound Houthi Drones

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The joint forces of the Arab coalition in support of the legitimate government in Yemen on Monday intercepted and shot down multiple bomb-laden drones launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from Yemen towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki, said that the attack targeted "civilians and civilian objects" in the Aseer province.

He noted that the repeated failed attacks by the militia to target innocent civilians, civilian objects and residential areas "threatens the lives of hundreds of civilians in a systematic, deliberate method of inflecting heavy losses," adding that so far, the Coalition successfully intercepted and destroyed 357 Saudi-bound drones.

"These terrorist acts are in flagrant defiance of the customary International Humanitarian Law, and at variance with all divine teachings and humanitarian values," Al Maliki said.

He went on to note that the these continuous "hostile, terrorist acts using bomb-laden UAVs" underscores the extreme, unethical methodology of the Houthi militia and further highlights its rejection of all initiatives presented by the Coalition, as well as all efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, regarding a ceasefire, de-escalation and a comprehensive political solution for the Yemeni crisis.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to apply and implement all necessary measures to protect innocent civilians, and rigorous and strict operational procedures to stop these acts of terror in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he concluded.

