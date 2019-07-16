UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Intercept, Shoot Down Two Houthi-launched Drones

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Coalition forces intercept, shoot down two Houthi-launched drones

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) RIYADH, 15th July 2019 (WAM) - Colonel Turki Al-Malki, the official spokesman of Coalition Forces Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said that the coalition forces intercepted and shot down this evening two unmanned drones, launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia from Sana'a, towards civilians and civilian targets, in Khamis Mushait city in Saudi Arabia.

Colonel Al-Malki was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that the process of intercepting and shooting down the hostile aircraft caused the fall of shrapnel and debris, in a residential neighborhood, resulting in minor damages of a residential building and some vehicles, without the loss of lives.

He pointed out that the attempts of the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militia to deliberately target civilians reflect the bankruptcy of the terrorist militia and its immoral approach with such terrorist acts and that these frequent terrorist and hostile attacks are systematic to target civilians, in a clear and explicit violation of international humanitarian law.

The Joint Command of the Coalition Forces will continue to carry out deterrent measures against these terrorist militias to neutralize the Houthi capabilities, in strict accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, he concluded.

