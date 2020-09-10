UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Intercept Two Explosive Drones Launched By Houthis Towards Najran

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Coalition Forces intercept two explosive drones launched by Houthis towards Najran

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have intercepted two bomb-laden drones, in two separate incidents, that targetted Saudi Arabia on Thursday morning, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Forces destroyed the drones which were launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen to "systematically and deliberately" target civilians and civilian areas in the southwestern city of Najran, added SPA.

