Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Coalition forces on Monday successfully intercepted and destroyed two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs, launched by the Houthi militia towards civilian objects in Khamis Mushait, South of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki.

"The Houthi militia continues to violate the customary International Humanitarian Law by launching and deliberately targeting civilians and densely populated civilian areas with UAVs, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians in the process," added the statement.

"These acts of hostility and terror are a blatant violation of the International Humanitarian Law and a confirmation of rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiative announced by the Coalition on 9th April, 2020.

There was no response by the Houthi militia, whose violations have exceeded 5000 breaches using all kinds of Small Arms and Light Weapons, SALWs, heavy weapons and ballistic missiles. The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to undertake all deterrent measures against the terrorist Houthi militia to neutralize and destroy these capabilities rigorously, and in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," it concluded.