Coalition Forces: Nine Injured In Houthi Attack On Abha Airport

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:00 PM

Coalition Forces: Nine injured in Houthi attack on Abha Airport

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has announced that nine people were injured in an Iranian-backed Houthi militias attack on Abha Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has announced that nine people were injured in an Iranian-backed Houthi militias attack on Abha Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted Colonel Turki Al Maliki, Official Spokesman for the Coalition, as saying that at 00:30 am on Tuesday, a terrorist attack was carried out by the Houthi militia on Abha International Airport through which thousands of civilian passengers of citizens and residents of different nationalities pass daily.

He said that the nine civilians injured in the drone attack were eight Saudis and one Indian. All were in stable condition.

Al Maliki added that the Houthi terrorist militia continues its immoral practices by targeting civilians and civilian objects protected under international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

The Houthi militia claimed full responsibility for the attack through its media, saying it used a drone, which constitutes a clear admission and full responsibility for targeting civilian assets and civilians who are particularly protected under international humanitarian law. Thus, it could amount to a war crime by systematically targeting civilians and civilian assets.

Al Maliki said that the continuation of such acts of terrorism and high-quality capabilities proves the Iranian regime's involvement in supporting the Houthi terrorist militias and the continued violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 and Resolution 2231.

