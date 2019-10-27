UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Redeploy In Aden, To Be Led By Saudi Arabia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Coalition Forces redeploy in Aden, to be led by Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) The Coalition Forces Command has announced that its forces have been repositioned in Aden, to be led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and will be redeployed according to current operational requirements.

The move is part of the Coalition Command's ongoing efforts to coordinate military and security operation plans in Yemen and to bolster humanitarian and relief efforts.

It also aims to secure maritime routes off Yemen’s coasts and combat terrorism throughout the country.

The Coalition Command commended the efforts made by all forces, especially the UAE forces, that have contributed to the success of the plans to carry out operational tasks efficiently.

In conclusion, the Coalition Forces Command reiterated its continued efforts to sustain Yemen's security and stability and to support all Yemenis and their legitimate government.

