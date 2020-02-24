UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces Target Ballistic Missile Capabilities In Sana'a

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Coalition forces destroyed legitimate military targets of Iran-made ballistic missile and UAV assembly, storage and launch capabilities in the Yemeni capital Sana'a.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has quoted Col. Turki Al-Maliki, Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, as saying the military operation came following the transformation of Sana'a into a ballistic missile and UAV assembly, storage and launch hub to target cities and civilians deliberately and systematically. The destroyed targets include locations for assembly, storage and launch locations in Faj Attan, Al Amad Camp and Al Nahdain Mountain.

"The targeting operation was conducted in compliance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law. The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has undertaken all preventive measures and necessary precautions to protect civilians and spare them from collateral damage. The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will deal with wherever threats may be with its combat capabilities, and that terrorist elements behind such barbaric attacks will be held to account," he added.

