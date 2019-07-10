UrduPoint.com
Coalition Forces To Present Evidence Of Houthis' Attack On Ship In Red Sea: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Coalition Forces to present evidence of Houthis' attack on ship in Red Sea: Spokesman

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The Arab Coalition to restore the legitimate government in Yemen said on Tuesday it would counter the terrorist attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, which target the maritime shipping and international trade, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Tuesday.

Col.

Turki Al-Malki, the official spokesman of the Coalition Forces said the Coalition would present the international community the irrefutable evidence of Houthis' foiled attempt to attack a commercial vessel through a booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea on Monday, the SPA quoted Al-Malki as saying. He said the Houthis' act was a violation of international humanitarian law.

