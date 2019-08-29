UrduPoint.com
Coalition Intercept Houthi Drone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:45 AM

Coalition intercept Houthi drone

The joint forces of the Arab coalition in support of the legitimate government in Yemen on Wednesday intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from Sana'a towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA

The Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki, said that the repeated failed attacks are a desperate measure to raise the morale of "terrorist elements" in the face of "human losses in military operations.

He added that all drone operations attempted by the terrorist Houthi militias are doomed to fail and that the coalition follows rules of engagement to prevent civilian casualties when responding to any threats.

Al Maliki concluded by affirming that the coalition will continue to implement deterrent measures against the militias in an effort to neutralise and destroy their capabilities in strict adherence with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

