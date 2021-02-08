UrduPoint.com
Coalition Intercepts Armed Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

Coalition intercepts armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) RIYADH, 8th February 2021 (WAM) - The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Monday it intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting civilians in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the coalition spokesman, Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said: "The coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed this evening (Monday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the southern region."

