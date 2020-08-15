UrduPoint.com
Coalition Intercepts, Destroys Bomb-laden UAVs In Yemen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Coalition intercepts, destroys bomb-laden UAVs in Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) The Joint Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen destroyed a number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Yemen this evening.

A statement by the Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col Turki Al-Malki said: "Joint Coalition Forces were able to intercept and destroy multiple bomb-laden UAVs this afternoon (Saturday).

These bomb-laden UAVs were launched by the terrorist Houthi militia from the Capital (Sana’a), and were intercepted and destroyed in Yemen."

More Stories From Middle East

