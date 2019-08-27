Coalition intercepts drone by Houthi militias

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) The joint forces of the Arab coalition in support of the legitimate government in Yemen on Tuesday morning intercepted and shot down a drone in Yemeni airspace launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from Sana'a towards Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki, said that the repeated failed attacks are a desperate measure to raise the morale of "terrorist elements" in the face of "human losses in military operations.

"

He added that all drone operations attempted by the terrorist Houthi militias are doomed to fail and that the coalition follows rules of engagement to prevent civilian casualties when responding to any threats.

Al Maliki concluded by affirming that the coalition will continue to implement deterrent measures against the militias in an effort to neutralise and destroy their capabilities in strict adherence with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.