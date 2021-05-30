Coalition intercepts drone targeting Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The Joint Arab Coalition Forces on Sunday morning intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone by the Iranian-backed Al-Houthi militias towards Khamis Mushait, the southern city of Saudi Arabia, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, coalition spokesman, Col. Turki Al Maliki, said, "The Joint Forces will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law."